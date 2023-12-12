Novavax: green light for Covid vaccine in Germany

December 12, 2023 at 11:44 am EST Share

Novavax announces that its updated Covid mRNA-free vaccine is now available for use in Germany to prevent Covid in patients from the age of 12.



The company points out that non-clinical data have shown that its updated vaccine has induced functional immune responses against the XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants.



"We are delighted that our vaccine is now available across Germany and before the vacations, especially as it induces a broad response against the variants currently in circulation", the company summarizes.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.