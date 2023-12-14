Novavax: green light for updated Covid vaccine in Italy

Novavax reports that its updated mRNA-free, protein-based Covid vaccine is now available in Italy for the prevention of Covid-19 in people aged 12 and over.



Doses have been distributed by the Italian Ministry of Health to all regions and are now available for this season's vaccination campaign.



'We are pleased that our updated protein-based mRNA-free adjuvant-free vaccine is now available to pharmacists and general practitioners so that they can start vaccinating people throughout Italy before Christmas,' the laboratory said.



According to Novavax, non-clinical data showed that the updated Covid-19 vaccine induced a broad response against the variants currently in circulation.



