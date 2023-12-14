Novavax: green light for updated Covid vaccine in Sweden

Novavax announces that its updated protein-based mRNA-free Covid vaccine can now be ordered by healthcare professionals and used in Sweden.



The Swedish Public Health Agency has recommended the vaccine for the prevention of Covid in people aged 30 and over.



'We are pleased that our updated protein-based vaccine is now available so that healthcare providers can start vaccinating people before the festive season in Sweden', the laboratory reacted.



The data indicate that Novavax's vaccine can induce 'a broad response against the variants currently in circulation', the laboratory reports.



