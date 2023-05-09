Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
7.450 USD   -3.37%
06:49aNovavax : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44aEarnings Flash (NVAX) NOVAVAX Reports Q1 Revenue $81M, vs. Street Est of $94.5M
MT
06:41aNovavax lays off 25% of workforce, releases 2023 outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novavax lays off 25% of workforce, releases 2023 outlook

05/09/2023 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

(Reuters) - Novavax said on Tuesday it will reduce its global workforce by 25% as the cash-strapped biotech pushes forward with its plans to slash expenses and navigate tepid demand for its COVID-19 vaccines.

The company, which had earlier flagged significant uncertainty around generating revenue for the year, said it expects total annual revenue between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion, relying on a timely launch of its updated COVID shot.

For the first quarter, it reported a net loss of $293.9 million, compared with a year-ago profit of $203.4 million.

Novavax's coronavirus vaccine is its lone marketed product after 35 years in business and the company is now hoping that its cost controls and a successful trial for its COVID/flu combination vaccine candidate will help it stay afloat. 

The layoffs, part of Novavax's ongoing cost-reduction measures, would translate to about 498 jobs out of the 1,992 full-time employees it had as of Feb. 21 according to the company's latest regulatory filings.

The biotech expects the cost-cut plans to help reduce its annual research and commercial expenses by 20% to 25% from last year.

It had $637 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter, compared with $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
06:49aNovavax : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44aEarnings Flash (NVAX) NOVAVAX Reports Q1 Revenue $81M, vs. Street Est of $94.5M
MT
06:41aNovavax lays off 25% of workforce, releases 2023 outlook
RE
06:31aNovavax Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
PR
06:29aPositive Phase 2 Topline Results Show Novavax's COVID-Influenza Combination, Stand-alon..
PR
05/05WHO revokes COVID's global health emergency status
RE
05/05WHO revokes COVID's global health emergency status
RE
05/04Novavax to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference
PR
05/02Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Ope..
PR
04/27Novavax : PREVENT-19 Adolescent Data Published in the Journal of the American Medical Asso..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 832 M - -
Net income 2023 -462 M - -
Net cash 2023 83,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 992
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,45 $
Average target price 39,33 $
Spread / Average Target 428%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C.s Jacobs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gale E. Smith Vice President-Vaccine Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-27.53%643
MODERNA, INC.-26.65%50 224
LONZA GROUP AG27.61%48 292
SEAGEN INC.54.25%37 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.36%35 221
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 145
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer