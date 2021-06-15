Log in
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/15 08:22:51 am
206.025 USD   -0.81%
STREET COLOR : Novavax Files to Sell $500 Mln Common Stock
MT
NOVAVAX  : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
Japanese shares track Nasdaq higher, drug makers shine
RE
Novavax : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Other Events.

On June 15, 2021, Novavax, Inc. (the 'Company'), filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission which contemplates the sale of up to $500,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Shares') from time to time in at-the-market offerings pursuant to an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the 'Sales Agent'), dated as of June 15, 2021 (the 'June 2021 Sales Agreement'). Sales pursuant to the June 2021 Sales Agreement will be made only upon instructions by the Company to the Sales Agent, and the Company cannot provide any assurances that it will issue any Shares pursuant to the June 2021 Sales Agreement.

A copy of the June 2021 Sales Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the material terms of the June 2021 Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement.

Ropes & Gray LLP, counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the Shares. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Since January 22, 2021, the Company sold 1.7 million shares of its common stock resulting in $451.9 million in net proceeds at a weighted average sales price of $271.65 per share pursuant to its At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with the Sales Agent, dated as of January 22, 2021 (the 'January 2021 Sales Agreement'), leaving $42.2 million remaining under the January 2021 Sales Agreement. The Company and the Sales Agent terminated the January 2021 Sales Agreement by mutual agreement on the date hereof.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
No. 		Description
1.1 At Market Issuance Sales Agreement between Novavax, Inc. and B. Riley Securities, Inc., dated June 15, 2021.
5.1 Opinion of Ropes & Gray LLP.
23.1 Consent of Ropes & Gray LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).

Disclaimer

Novavax Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -457 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 385 M 15 385 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 249,60 $
Last Close Price 207,71 $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Trizzino CFO, EVP, Chief Commercial & Business Officer
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.86.27%15 385
MODERNA, INC.98.54%83 281
LONZA GROUP AG16.84%54 908
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.45%46 855
CELLTRION, INC.-21.73%34 341
SEAGEN INC.-10.76%28 363