Novavax : Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - The launch in India of a new
COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of
India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to
be delayed to September, the Indian company's boss said on
Saturday.
Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum, said in
January that the vaccine, named Corovax, was expected to be
launched by June.
On Saturday Poonawalla said the trials of Corovax had kicked
off in India, but did not say why the vaccine launch was
delayed.
"It has been tested against African and UK variants of
#COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%," tweeted
Poonawalla, whose Serum Institute is the world's largest
manufacturer of vaccines.
"Hope to launch by September 2021!"
Poonawalla said earlier this month that a temporary U.S. ban
on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production
of coronavirus vaccines such as Novavax.
India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it
would prioritise domestic COVID-19 inoculations amid rising
coronavirus case and had told international buyers of its
decision.
The South Asian nation, which has exported 60.5 million
does, has not banned exports outright.
India has injected 58.1 million vaccine doses, the third
highest figure after the United States and Brazil, although much
lower as a proportion of its population of 1.35 billion.
On Saturday former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar
said he had contracted the coronavirus, as the country reported
62,258 new infections in the previous 24 hours, its highest
daily rate since October, taking its tally to 11.91 million.
The death toll from the pandemic rose by 291 to stand at
161,240.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Jan Harvey)