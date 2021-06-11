Novavax : says COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response against Beta virus variant

June 11 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Friday its
experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed immune response and
protection against the highly contagious coronavirus variant
originally identified in South Africa in a clinical trial.
The vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is being tested in multiple trials
but has yet to be authorized for use in any country.
Novavax also said studies in mice and baboons found that a
different vaccine specifically targeting the South African
variant now known as Beta produced immune response and
protection, and that it expected to conduct further clinical
testing of the Beta-focused vaccine in the fall.
The company said testing of blood serum of thirty
participants of a mid-stage trial who had received both doses of
NVX-CoV2373 revealed robust antibody responses to the original
version of the coronavirus as well as against the Alpha variant
first found in the UK and the Beta variant.
However, the response against the Beta variant was slightly
less, Novavax said.
The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of
the Novavax shot in February. Data from its pivotal U.S. and
Mexico trial is expected to be released in the current quarter.
The company said the new data is available on the online
preprint server bioRxiv and has been submitted for peer review.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)