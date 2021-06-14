Novavax : says efficacy preserved in participants receiving influenza, COVID-19 vaccines

June 14 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday
vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an
approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine
candidate compared to those receiving its COVID-19 vaccine
alone.
The company released the results from a sub-study it
conducted as part of its late-stage clinical trial of
NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in
the United Kingdom.
The 431 participants enrolled in the sub-study received an
approved seasonal influenza vaccine with about half the
participants administered NVX-CoV2373, while the rest received
placebo.
The company said vaccine efficacy was 87.5% compared to
89.8% in the main study.
"... these results demonstrate the promising opportunity for
concomitant vaccination, which may improve the uptake of both
vaccines," said Gregory Glenn, president of research and
development at Novavax.
Novavax is also testing its combined flu/COVID-19 vaccine
and in May said the combination produced functional antibodies
against influenza and the coronavirus in a pre-clinical study.
