    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
Novavax : says efficacy preserved in participants receiving influenza, COVID-19 vaccines

06/14/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
June 14 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate compared to those receiving its COVID-19 vaccine alone.

The company released the results from a sub-study it conducted as part of its late-stage clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the United Kingdom.

The 431 participants enrolled in the sub-study received an approved seasonal influenza vaccine with about half the participants administered NVX-CoV2373, while the rest received placebo.

The company said vaccine efficacy was 87.5% compared to 89.8% in the main study.

"... these results demonstrate the promising opportunity for concomitant vaccination, which may improve the uptake of both vaccines," said Gregory Glenn, president of research and development at Novavax.

Novavax is also testing its combined flu/COVID-19 vaccine and in May said the combination produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a pre-clinical study.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -457 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 531 M 15 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Trizzino CFO, EVP, Chief Commercial & Business Officer
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.88.04%15 531
MODERNA, INC.109.49%87 874
LONZA GROUP AG16.32%54 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.87%46 658
CELLTRION, INC.-21.73%32 458
SEAGEN INC.-10.60%28 416