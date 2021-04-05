Novavax : starts allowing participants on placebo to get COVID-19 vaccine in trials

April 5 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday
participants in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South
Africa and the UK can now receive additional shots, ensuring
those who received a placebo can also get the active vaccine.
Allowing volunteers to crossover to the active vaccine
offers them an incentive to continue in the trials even when
other authorized vaccines are available.
The company said it planned to cross over participants in
its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and
Mexico, for which the company plans to read out initial clinical
data during the second quarter.
If authorized for emergency use in the United States,
Novavax's two-shot vaccine would help ramp up ongoing
vaccination efforts in the country with currently authorized
vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech , Moderna Inc
and Johnson & Johnson.
As part of the updated trial design, all participants of the
trials in the UK and the U.S. will be offered the chance to
receive an additional round of shots, the company said.
Participants who opt to do so will receive two additional
doses of either vaccine for those who initially received
placebo, or placebo for those who first got vaccine.
All participants will continue to be "blinded" or not know
if they got the experimental vaccine or a placebo.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)