Novavax : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 10, 2021

04/23/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, May 10, 2021, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:


Date:

May 10, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in number:

(866) 652-5200 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6060 (International) 

Webcast:

www.novavax.com/events

 Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

 To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

 

Replay details:


Date:

Available starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 10, 2021

Dial-in number:

(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International)

Passcode:

10155684

Webcast:

www.novavax.com/events, until August 10, 2021

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Jennifer Porcelli | 646-378-2962
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com

Media
Amy Speak | 617-420-2461
Laura Keenan | 410-419-5755
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-on-may-10-2021-301276159.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
