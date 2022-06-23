Novavax's COVID-19 shot authorized in Taiwan for adults

Taiwan last year chose to get the Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine - Nuvaxovid - through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, co-led by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Nuvaxovid doses sent to Taiwan would represent the first shipment of the COVID-19 shot to a country participating under the COVAX facility, Novavax said.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective in two large, late-stage trials.

The shot is yet to be authorized in the United States, but is cleared for use in adults in more than forty countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

