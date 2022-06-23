Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
51.81 USD   +13.92%
Novavax's COVID-19 shot authorized in Taiwan for adults

06/23/2022 | 04:44pm EDT


(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday it received regulatory authorization in Taiwan for the use of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and older.

Taiwan last year chose to get the Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine - Nuvaxovid - through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, co-led by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Nuvaxovid doses sent to Taiwan would represent the first shipment of the COVID-19 shot to a country participating under the COVAX facility, Novavax said.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective in two large, late-stage trials.

The shot is yet to be authorized in the United States, but is cleared for use in adults in more than forty countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.54% 561.739 Real-time Quote.-20.92%
NOVAVAX, INC. 13.92% 51.81 Delayed Quote.-68.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 274 M - -
Net income 2022 1 935 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 554 M 3 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-68.21%3 554
MODERNA, INC.-46.42%54 123
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.50%38 185
LONZA GROUP AG-35.36%38 066
SEAGEN INC.9.74%31 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.52%17 102