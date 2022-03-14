Novavax's COVID vaccine rollout in EU off to a slow start - data

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Demand for the COVID-19
vaccine produced by U.S. biotech firm Novavax has been
underwhelming in the European Union's main countries in the
early rollout, so far undermining hopes that it could convince
vaccine sceptics to get a shot.
Over 85% of adults in the 27-country EU bloc have received
at least one dose and nearly two-thirds of them have also had a
booster, but tens of millions remain unvaccinated.
The Novavax vaccine, the latest to receive the EU
regulators' approval under the trade name of Nuvaxovid, was
expected to persuade some sceptics because it is based on a more
conventional technology than the other four vaccines authorised
so far in the EU.
But initial data on Nuvaxovid's rollout show that it has had
a small impact on vaccination campaigns.
In Germany, the EU's most populous country and home to more
than 10 million unvaccinated people, only about 36,000 Novavax
doses were administered in the first two weeks since the start
of the rollout on Feb. 24, according to data from the Robert
Koch Institute.
In March so far on average nearly 90,000 COVID vaccines have
been administered daily in Germany, mostly boosters. Only 2% of
them were Novavax's, despite over 2 million doses distributed to
the country. nL8N2V43QS
A similar situation is emerging in Italy, where less than
12,000 Nuvaxovid doses have been administered in the first ten
days of the rollout, which started on Feb. 28, with the delivery
of one million vaccines. In the same period, the country
injected over 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day, largely boosters.
Novavax said its protein-based shot will play a role in
driving vaccination among those who have been hesitant to get
immunised and it has started an educational effort on vaccine
choices.
The arrival of the vaccine so far into the region's campaign
which started in late 2020 and amid the easing of restrictive
measures were among the reasons for the "disappointing
performance," former head of the EU's drugs agency, Guido Rasi,
said.
"NO UPSURGE"
Data from the European Center for Disease prevention and
Control (ECDC) show that boosters amount to about two-thirds of
all vaccinations in recent weeks, with the (messenger) mRNA
vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech remaining the most
used.
Nuvaxovid is used almost exclusively as a first dose for
unvaccinated.
"The hope that the (Novavax) vaccine could convince the
undecided has been dashed. Unfortunately, there is no upsurge in
the number of newly vaccinated people," said Nino Cartabellotta,
who chairs the Gimbe Foundation, a research group.
In France, only about 1,200 people received the Novavax
vaccine in the first eight days of March.
Demand for boosters was far higher, with more than 15,500 of
Pfizer's third doses administered on March 8 alone, the last day
for which data is available, data from the French health agency
showed.
