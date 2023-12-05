Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which discovers, develops and commercializes vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company has developed and begun commercialization of its lead product, NVX-CoV2373, which is a COVID-19 vaccine. NVX-CoV2373 has received approval, interim authorization, provisional approval, conditional marketing authorization (CMA), and emergency use authorization (EUA) from multiple regulatory authorities globally for both adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications in over 40 countries. It is also developing an influenza vaccine candidate, quadrivalent nanoparticle influenza vaccine (qNIV); a COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate; and additional vaccine candidates, including a COVID-19 variant strain-containing monovalent or bivalent formulation. In addition, its other areas of focus include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and malaria.