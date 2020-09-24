Log in
NOVAVAX, INC.

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novavax starts late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

09/24/2020 | 04:35pm EDT
Novavax Inc on Thursday started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce, sending the company's shares up 6% after the bell.

The trial is expected to enroll and test the vaccine in up to 10,000 p
articipants aged between 18 and 84 years over the next four to six weeks. (https://reut.rs/3j1Y4nV)

Data from the trial will support regulatory submissions for license in the UK, EU and other countries, the company said.

The study has two main goals, the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 at least 7 days after the second study vaccination in volunteers who have not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. The second main goal is first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic moderate or severe COVID-19 at least 7 days after the second study vaccination in volunteers who have not been previously infected with the virus.

The trial will enroll at least 25% of participants over the age of 65 and prioritize groups most affected by the COVID-19, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 175 M - -
Net income 2020 560 M - -
Net cash 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 229 M 5 229 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
John J. Trizzino Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.2,452.01%5 229
LONZA GROUP AG63.19%46 380
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.56.90%31 192
CELLTRION, INC.38.12%30 427
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.59%28 492
MODERNA, INC.243.35%26 500
