Novavax testing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Friday it
had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to
target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the
shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks.
The company's COVID-19 shot contains an actual version of
the virus' spike protein that cannot cause disease but can
trigger the immune system. The vaccine developer said it had
started developing a spike protein specifically based on the
known genetic sequence of the variant, B.1.1.529.
"The initial work will take a few weeks," a company
spokesperson said. Shares of the company closed up nearly 9% on
Friday.
Novavax's vaccine received its first emergency use approval
earlier this month in Indonesia followed by the Philippines.
The company has said it is on track to file for U.S.
approval by the end of the year. It has also filed for approvals
with the European Medicines Agency as well as in Canada.
German drugmaker BioNTech SE and Johnson &
Johnson have also said they were testing the
effectiveness of their respective COVID-19 vaccines against the
new variant.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)