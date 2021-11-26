Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novavax testing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

11/26/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Friday it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks.

The company's COVID-19 shot contains an actual version of the virus' spike protein that cannot cause disease but can trigger the immune system. The vaccine developer said it had started developing a spike protein specifically based on the known genetic sequence of the variant, B.1.1.529.

"The initial work will take a few weeks," a company spokesperson said. Shares of the company closed up nearly 9% on Friday.

Novavax's vaccine received its first emergency use approval earlier this month in Indonesia followed by the Philippines.

The company has said it is on track to file for U.S. approval by the end of the year. It has also filed for approvals with the European Medicines Agency as well as in Canada.

German drugmaker BioNTech SE and Johnson & Johnson have also said they were testing the effectiveness of their respective COVID-19 vaccines against the new variant. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
02:41pNovavax testing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant
RE
01:24pNovavax Inc - Has Already Initiated Development Of A New Recombinant Spike Protein Base..
RE
01:24pNovavax - recent data from phase 2 trial lead us to believe that our vaccine is likely ..
RE
01:22pNovavax - will have new recombinant spike protein based on known genetic sequence of b...
RE
01:20pNovavax statement on nu variant
RE
10:04aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Novavax, Inc. Inv..
PR
06:50aIndia resumes coronavirus vaccine exports to COVAX
RE
11/24INSIDER SELL : Novavax
MT
11/24Novavax Seeks Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore
MT
11/24Novavax, Inc. Announces Submission to the Singapore Health Sciences Authority for Inter..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 396 M - -
Net income 2021 -905 M - -
Net cash 2021 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 127 M 15 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 200,07 $
Average target price 260,60 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.79.42%15 127
MODERNA, INC.161.69%110 846
LONZA GROUP AG25.95%56 890
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.11%50 694
SEAGEN INC.-1.11%31 671
CELLTRION, INC.-40.39%23 975