GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, May 10, 2024. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: May 10, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. ET URL to register phone: https://emportal.ink/3VNP8J5 Dial-in number: (888) 664-6383 (Domestic) or

(+1) (416) 764-8650 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.

Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, May 10, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, May 17, 2024 Dial-in number: (888) 390-0541 (Domestic) or

(+1) (416) 764-8677 (International) Passcode: 414036# Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until June 10, 2024

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-on-may-10-2024-302138130.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.