GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
Conference call details:
Date:
February 28, 2024
Time:
8:30 a.m. U.S. EST
URL to register phone:
https://emportal.ink/3SqJSJv
Dial-in number:
(888) 664-6383 (Domestic) or
(+1) (617) 892-4906 (International)
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events
- Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
- Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
Replay details:
Date:
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EST, February 28, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST, March 6, 2024
Dial-in number:
(416) 764-8677 (Domestic) or
(+1) (888) 390-0541 (International)
Passcode:
789473#
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events, until May 28, 2024
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
