  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 09/08/2022 BST
40.28 USD   -29.64%
10:41pNovavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
RE
09:14pMicron, Novavax fall; Qualys, Nielsen Holdings rise
AQ
09:00pNasdaq closes lower as chipmaker Micron's warning renews tech rout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook

08/09/2022 | 10:41pm BST
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.

Demand for its vaccine is also waning in the United States, where it was authorized for use among adults last month and was expected to be preferred by the skeptics of messenger RNA-based shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

But only 7,381 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country and Chief Executive Stanley Erck said that its late launch could have hampered demand.

The company now expects 2022 revenue between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion when it was hoping to benefit from the demand for its shots as part of the COVAX vaccine sharing program.

Novavax shares fell 29.6% to close down at $40.28 a share.

"Timing continues to be our enemy," Novavax Chief Business Officer John Trizzino said in an interview.

He said the company does not expect to pick up significant market share of booster shots this fall as other vaccine makers roll out new shots designed to target newer COVID-19 variants.

Still, he said that developing its own updated version of the vaccine will help as the company gears up to compete next year.

"All of the obstacles that have been in our way in 2022 will not be there in '23," he said.

Analysts still expect the company to capture a small but meaningful share of a fast-developing market for COVID-19 re-vaccinations.

It could still be a viable COVID vaccine player in the future $5-10 billion market as it has shown a comparable or better clinical profile versus mRNA vaccines, Jefferies analyst Roger Song said in a note. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -6.45% 171.14 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
NOVAVAX, INC. -29.64% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-57.87%
PFIZER, INC. 0.42% 49.78 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 313 M - 3 569 M
Net income 2022 1 923 M - 1 591 M
Net cash 2022 2 508 M - 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 473 M 4 473 M 3 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,25 $
Average target price 125,83 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-57.87%4 473
MODERNA, INC.-26.44%71 566
LONZA GROUP AG-26.08%43 806
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.80%43 579
SEAGEN INC.13.72%32 890
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.28.89%27 695