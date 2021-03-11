Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial

March 11 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine
was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original
version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in
the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday, moving it a
step closer to regulatory approval.
There were no cases of severe illness or deaths among those
who got the vaccine.
The vaccine was also about 86% effective in protecting
against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and
now prevalent in the UK. It was about 90% effective overall,
combining data from people infected with both versions of the
coronavirus.
Novavax shares jumped 22% in after hours trading to $229.
They were trading below $10 on Jan. 21, 2020, when the company
announced it was developing a coronavirus vaccine.
In a smaller trial conducted in South Africa - where
volunteers were primarily exposed to another newer, more
contagious variant widely circulating there and spreading around
the world - the Novavax vaccine was only around 55% effective
but still fully prevented severe illness and death.
Results from the final analysis of the UK trial were largely
in line with interim data released in January.
The company expects to use the data to submit for regulatory
authorization in various countries. It is not clear when it will
seek U.S. authorization or if regulators will require it to
complete an ongoing trial in the United States.
The UK trial, which enrolled more than 15,000 people aged 18
to 84, assessed efficacy of the vaccine during a period with
high transmission of the UK virus variant now circulating
widely.
The shot's effectiveness in the South Africa trial declined
to around 49% when the analysis included data from HIV-positive
participants.
Novavax started a rolling submission of its vaccine data to
the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) in mid-January, which should help speed the approval
process.
The vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as
soon as May if U.S. regulators decide the UK data is enough to
make a decision. It could take a couple months longer if they
insist on first seeing data from the U.S. trial, its chief
executive told Reuters earlier this month.
Novavax’s vaccine production plants should all be fully
functional by April, executives said on a March investor call.
The drugmaker expects to have tens of millions of doses
stockpiled and ready to ship in the United States when it
receives authorization, CEO Stanley Erck told Reuters.
Novavax plans to produce its two-shot vaccine at eight
manufacturing locations, including the Serum Institute of India.
If authorized, it would follow three COVID-19 vaccines
previously approved for use in Britain from Pfizer and
partner BioNTech, Moderna Inc and the
AstraZeneca shot developed with Oxford University.
Final results from the Novavax trial provide further hope as
daily COVID-19 deaths spike in Britain, likely driven by the UK
variant.
