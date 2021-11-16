Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

11/16/2021 | 11:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Covovax is 9th vaccine approved in Philippines

* Novavax applying for emergency use in Europe, Canada

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax Inc, its food and drug agency chief said on Wednesday, the ninth vaccine approved in the Southeast Asian country.

The nanoparticle vaccine, under the brand name Covovax, will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and is approved for use on adults 18 and above, the agency's chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

Covovax, which had efficacy of 89.7% in clinical trials, will be administered in two doses not less than 21 days apart, Domingo added.

The Philippines has inoculated more than a quarter of its 110 million population.

Early this month, Novavax received its first emergency use authorisation https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-receives-emergency-use-authorization-indonesia-2021-11-01 from Indonesia. Novavax also filed an application for approval of the vaccine in Canada and with the European Medicines Agency. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
12:01aNovavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Wins Emergency Use Nod in the Philippines
MT
11/16Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/16Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Novavax, Inc. (N..
BU
11/15Novavax and SK Bioscience Submit COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate to South Korean Ministry of..
MT
11/15Novavax Submits Biologics License Application For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Sou..
MT
11/15Novavax Announces Submission of Biologics License Application in South Korea for Approv..
PR
11/15INSIDER SELL : Novavax
MT
11/11Novavax Statement on UK and Mexico Phase 3 Clinical Trial Participants Considered Fully..
AQ
11/10StatementCOVID-19
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 396 M - -
Net income 2021 -905 M - -
Net cash 2021 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 039 M 13 039 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 172,45 $
Average target price 260,60 $
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.52.89%13 039
MODERNA, INC.125.01%95 309
LONZA GROUP AG28.66%58 995
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.54%48 106
SEAGEN INC.4.31%33 404
CELLTRION, INC.-36.21%26 934