Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the
emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax Inc, its
food and drug agency chief said on Wednesday, the ninth vaccine
approved in the Southeast Asian country.
The nanoparticle vaccine, under the brand name Covovax, will
be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and is approved for
use on adults 18 and above, the agency's chief Rolando Enrique
Domingo told a public briefing.
Covovax, which had efficacy of 89.7% in clinical trials,
will be administered in two doses not less than 21 days apart,
Domingo added.
The Philippines has inoculated more than a quarter of its
110 million population.
Early this month, Novavax received its first emergency use
authorisation https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-receives-emergency-use-authorization-indonesia-2021-11-01
from Indonesia. Novavax also filed an application for approval
of the vaccine in Canada and with the European Medicines Agency.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)