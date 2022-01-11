South Korea authorizes use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has authorized the use
of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug
safety ministry said on Wednesday.
South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd
said it will produce the Novavax vaccine.
The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured
authorisations from European Union regulators and the World
Health Organization.
It has been authorized in India, Indonesia and the
Philippines, where Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India,
will supply it.
Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine
would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical
.
South Korea has already authorized vaccines made by
AstraZeneca Inc, Moderna Inc, Pfizer and
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)