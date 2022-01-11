Log in
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/11 04:00:01 pm
130.68 USD   -3.19%
South Korea authorizes use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

01/11/2022 | 11:56pm EST
SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd said it will produce the Novavax vaccine.

The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured authorisations from European Union regulators and the World Health Organization.

It has been authorized in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, where Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India, will supply it.

Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical .

South Korea has already authorized vaccines made by AstraZeneca Inc, Moderna Inc, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
