  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-10 pm EST
9.880 USD   +1.02%
08:45aNovavax Signs Deal With HHS to Provide 1.5 Million More Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
08:36aU.S. government to buy 1.5 mln more Novavax COVID vaccine doses
RE
08:03aNovavax Gains Premarket Amid Report Company Selling 1.5 Million Additional COVID-19 Vaccines to US Government
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. government to buy 1.5 mln more Novavax COVID vaccine doses

02/13/2023 | 08:36am EST
Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year.

Sales of the company's vaccine have been hurt by a global supply glut and waning demand, with Novavax cutting its full-year revenue forecast for the shots twice last year.

The protein-based vaccine was expected to convince those skpetical of the new mRNA-based vaccines against the virus from rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Moderna.

The deal comes even as the United States plans to end its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after it imposed sweeping measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Novavax did not provide financial details of the contract.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also in the process of simplifying its COVID-19 vaccine policy as it considers whether to recommend that Americans get an annual booster shot for the virus.

Shares of the vaccine maker rose 3.2% before the bell on Monday after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 2.92% 169.28 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
NOVAVAX, INC. 1.02% 9.88 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
PFIZER, INC. 1.25% 43.88 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 947 M - -
Net income 2022 -546 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 849 M 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,88 $
Average target price 55,33 $
Spread / Average Target 460%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C.s Jacobs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-3.89%849
MODERNA, INC.-5.76%65 034
LONZA GROUP AG19.93%43 605
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.76%41 381
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.42%26 483
SEAGEN INC.5.37%25 141