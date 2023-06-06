UPDATE - 2-EU regulators back WHO's COVID vaccine update recommendation

June 6 (Reuters) - Europe's medicine regulators on
Tuesday backed the World Health Organization's recommendation to
update the antigen composition of COVID-19 vaccines to target
one of the currently dominant XBB variants ahead of the upcoming
autumn vaccination campaign.
Advisory groups related to the WHO suggested that, while
waiting for more data, the monovalent XBB-containing vaccines
could be considered a reasonable choice and individuals at risk
of progression to severe disease such as older adults should be
given priority, according to European Centre for Disease
Prevention and Control (ECDC) and European Medicines Agency
(EMA).
Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of health threats and vaccines
strategy, explained the thinking behind the choice of monovalent
vaccines at a briefing on Tuesday.
"What we learned is that individuals that have been
repeatedly vaccinated with the ancestral strain... already have
good immunity against all the viruses that have been circulating
in the past. But this immunity is not very good for what looks
like is coming up next," he said.
For that reason, he said, the EMA and ECDC felt that it was
important for adapted vaccines to trigger an immunity that is
more directed against these new sub-variants that are dominant
at the moment, like the XBB family, "to increase the chances of
having good protection not only from severe disease but also
from infection and the mild symptomatic disease."
Novavax Inc's R&D chief Filip Dubovsky said on
Monday that "a monovalent vaccine appears to be the way to go."
The company is producing an updated COVID vaccine that is
likely to be protective against other fast-growing coronavirus
variants circulating in the United States.
Once authorised, these monovalent XBB-adapted vaccines
could also be used for primary vaccination of young children
below 5 years of age who are at risk of complications or severe
disease, the EMA statement said.
The WHO in May said that new formulations should aim to
produce antibody responses to the XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 variants,
adding that other formulations or platforms that achieve
neutralizing antibody responses against XBB lineages could also
be considered.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru,
Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)