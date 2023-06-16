Advanced search
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:05 2023-06-16 pm EDT
8.085 USD   +0.31%
03:18pUS FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant
RE
09:24aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Premarket Friday
MT
08:12aEconomic Outlook in Focus Amid Subdued Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant

06/16/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it has advised manufacturers that are updating their COVID-19 vaccines to develop monovalent shots to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

So-called monovalent, or single-target vaccines, would be a change from the most recent bivalent COVID boosters that targeted both the original and Omicron strains of the coronavirus.

The FDA's advice comes a day after its panel of experts unanimously recommended that the updated COVID shots being developed for a fall vaccination campaign target one of the currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants.

COVID vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines to target XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants.

Novavax's XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate is being manufactured at commercial scale, with plans for it to be in the market for the fall campaign, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -0.32% 112.65 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
MODERNA, INC. -1.62% 127.87 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.50% 8.09 Delayed Quote.-21.60%
PFIZER, INC. 1.19% 40.24 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 360 M - -
Net income 2023 -196 M - -
Net cash 2023 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 696 M 696 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 992
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,06 $
Average target price 22,83 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C.s Jacobs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gale E. Smith Vice President-Vaccine Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-21.60%696
MODERNA, INC.-27.61%49 550
LONZA GROUP AG24.61%46 936
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.80%40 223
SEAGEN INC.53.72%37 040
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.48%25 197
