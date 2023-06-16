US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant

June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) said on Friday it has advised manufacturers
that are updating their COVID-19 vaccines to develop monovalent
shots to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant.
So-called monovalent, or single-target vaccines, would be a
change from the most recent bivalent COVID boosters that
targeted both the original and Omicron strains of the
coronavirus.
The FDA's advice comes a day after its panel of experts
unanimously recommended that the updated COVID shots being
developed for a fall vaccination campaign target one of the
currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants.
COVID vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech,
Moderna and Novavax are already developing
versions of their respective vaccines to target XBB.1.5 and
other currently circulating subvariants.
Novavax's XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate is being
manufactured at commercial scale, with plans for it to be in the
market for the fall campaign, the company said on Friday.
