Ukraine expects 15 million Novavax doses from July -minister

KYIV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to increase the
number of COVID-19 vaccine doses with U.S. maker Novavax
to 15 million, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on
Monday.
The first batches of the vaccine are expected to arrive in
Ukraine starting July, Stepanov said on Facebook. Ukraine lags
behind most European countries in securing COVID-19 vaccines and
has yet to start mass vaccinations.
"We have been confirmed (by manufacturer India's Serum
Institute) that it is possible to supply additional 5 million
doses of the vaccine... The total amount of Novavax vaccines
that we expect in Ukraine is 15 million," Stepanov said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month
Ukraine had secured 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses
developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax from the Serum
Institute.
Stepanov, who visited India this weekend, said on Sunday
that the first batch of 500,000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine was on
its way to Ukraine. Health ministry officials say the doses will
arrive "any day now" but have given no exact date.
Ukraine, which has registered more than 1.3 million
coronavirus cases and 25,156 deaths, has already agreed to buy
some vaccines from China and expects to get at least 8 million
doses under the global COVAX programme for poorer countries.
Stepanov said last week Kyiv's coronavirus vaccine purchases
were being hampered by "dirty information attacks" that have
triggered a corruption investigation against his ministry.
He denied wrongdoing after the anti-corruption agency NABU
launched an inquiry this month into the procurement of China's
Sinovac vaccines through an intermediary importer, Lekhim.
