NOVAVAX, INC.

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
News 


Ukraine expects 15 million Novavax doses from July -minister

02/22/2021 | 03:29am EST
KYIV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses with U.S. maker Novavax to 15 million, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

The first batches of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Ukraine starting July, Stepanov said on Facebook. Ukraine lags behind most European countries in securing COVID-19 vaccines and has yet to start mass vaccinations.

"We have been confirmed (by manufacturer India's Serum Institute) that it is possible to supply additional 5 million doses of the vaccine... The total amount of Novavax vaccines that we expect in Ukraine is 15 million," Stepanov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month Ukraine had secured 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax from the Serum Institute.

Stepanov, who visited India this weekend, said on Sunday that the first batch of 500,000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine was on its way to Ukraine. Health ministry officials say the doses will arrive "any day now" but have given no exact date.

Ukraine, which has registered more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases and 25,156 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China and expects to get at least 8 million doses under the global COVAX programme for poorer countries.

Stepanov said last week Kyiv's coronavirus vaccine purchases were being hampered by "dirty information attacks" that have triggered a corruption investigation against his ministry.

He denied wrongdoing after the anti-corruption agency NABU launched an inquiry this month into the procurement of China's Sinovac vaccines through an intermediary importer, Lekhim. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
03:29aUkraine expects 15 million Novavax doses from July -minister
02:36aNOVAVAX : Ukraine expects 15 million Novavax doses from July -minister
02/19NOVAVAX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
02/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Adding to Earlier Retreat
02/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Still Drifting Lower
02/19How Will Covax Deliver Covid-19 Vaccines to Poorer Countries? -- Update
02/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Ahead of Friday's Market Open
02/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Novavax, IBM, Swiss Re
02/19NOVAVAX : Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Gavi for Supply of 1.1 Billion ..
02/19ASTRAZENECA : S.Korea PM vouches for AstraZeneca vaccine safety ahead of first s..
More news
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ