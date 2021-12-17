WHO listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine clears its way for COVAX

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Friday
issued an emergency use listing to Serum Institute of India's
version of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, paving the
way for the two companies to ship their doses for the COVAX
program.
The EUL to the shot, Covovax, marks a significant milestone
for Novavax as well, after the vaccine had been caught up with
delays, especially in ramping up production. Shares of Novavax
were up 6.4% on the news.
Novavax's own vaccine Nuvaxovid, though, is currently under
assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and the WHO said it
will complete its own assessment of the shot once the EMA has
issued its recommendation.
For WHO, the clearance for Covovax will provide a
significant boost to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines in poor
countries under the COVAX program, which has been marred by
delays this year.
"This listing aims to increase access particularly in
lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to
vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not
reached 40%," Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director
general for Access to Medicines and Health Products said in the
statement. (https://bit.ly/3se5Mmh)
Novavax and Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine
producer, have together committed to providing more than 1.1
billion doses to the COVAX facility.
The protein-based vaccine by Novavax in June was shown to be
more than 90% effective, including against a variety of
concerning coronavirus variants, in a late-stage U.S. trial.
"This vaccine can be used in a variety of contexts and will
provide countries with another critical option in the quest to
protect their populations," said Seth Berkley, chief executive
officer of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)