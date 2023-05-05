WHO revokes COVID's global health emergency status

May 5 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on
Friday declared that COVID-19 was no longer a global health
emergency, and the virus that led to more than 6.9 million
deaths, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities,
should be managed like other infectious diseases.
Following are the responses from a few companies and other
stakeholders on the WHO decision to revoke the status that had
been in place for more than three years:
SETH BERKLEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF GAVI, THE VACCINE ALLIANCE:
"While today marks a historic milestone, we must also be
clear about the need to continue to protect our most vulnerable
people, as we do for other deadly but preventable diseases."
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURERS AND
ASSOCIATION
"It is critical that we carefully reflect on what worked
well and what did not, taking the lessons from this
extraordinary, collective effort so that the world is better
prepared against future pandemics.
"We need to preserve the strength of the innovation
ecosystem, which fostered the development and scaling up of
vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics at record speed and record
scale."
NOVAVAX INC
"While the COVID landscape has shifted to an endemic market,
we believe there will be an ongoing need for annual seasonal
vaccination against COVID to provide protection against emerging
variants."
PFIZER INC
"While the Public Health Emergency of International Concern
will end, WHO emphasized that the virus is here to stay, and all
countries will need to continue managing COVID-19 along with
other infectious diseases impacting their population."
"To sustain the gains made during the pandemic, governments
must remain vigilant and maintain high levels of readiness for
further COVID-19 outbreaks and the emergence of new virus
variants.
"COVID-19 vaccination continues to be recommended globally,
and several governments around the world have current
vaccination campaigns for the Spring and are planning for Autumn
campaigns."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN
"This pandemic has had a heavy toll on people, our society
and our economy. But we have successfully overcome it thanks to
determined action at global, EU and Member State level, and to
the resilience and solidarity of our citizens."
"As this crisis is now over, let us again wholeheartedly
thank the many frontline public health professionals for their
extraordinary efforts and dedication in the past three years. If
it was not for them, we would not be where we are today."
ZAEEM HAQ, GLOBAL MEDICAL DIRECTOR, SAVE THE CHILDREN
"Over the past three years, COVID-19 turned children's lives
upside down – denying them access to education, health and
protection – widening global inequality and driving an estimated
100 million additional children into poverty, but while COVID-19
is no longer officially considered a 'public health emergency of
international concern', the virus is here to stay."
"Without urgent global action, years of progress for
children will be permanently reversed."
SALIM ABDOOL KARIM, FORMER ADVISER TO SOUTH AFRICAN
GOVERNMENT ON COVID STRATEGY
"We have to recognise that the declaration is over, but the
pandemic is not. We continue to live in the midst of this
pandemic and it remains an ever present threat. And more
importantly for me, is that this is a good opportunity to take
the lessons of what we’ve learned form Covid and to use it for
our preparedness activities for the next pandemic."
MOHGA KAMAL-YANNI, POLICY CO-LEAD FOR PEOPLE'S VACCINE
ALLIANCE
"Just as with HIV, the global response to COVID-19 failed
the world's most vulnerable, prioritising windfall profits ahead
of public health. World leaders must now learn from the last
three years, and make structural changes in global health. Or
else, we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of this pandemic in
the next."
