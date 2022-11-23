Advanced search
NOVEM GROUP S.A.

(NVM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
7.110 EUR   +4.56%
03:01aAfr : Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08/25Novem Group S.a. : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.40 per share
EQ
08/25Novem Group S.A. Approves Dividend for 2022
CI
AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11/23/2022 | 03:01am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492887  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
