Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2021/22 results presentation on 16 December 2021

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2021/22 results presentation on 16 December 2021

09.12.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the HY 2021/22 results presentation on 16 December 2021

Luxembourg, 09 December 2021 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 16 December 2021 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the half-year results 2021/22 (April to September 2021) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20211216

Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201744220
UK +44 20 3009 2470
USA +1 877 423 0830
PIN 11504758#

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 16 December 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem
German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base of 18 automotive OEMs. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than ?600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Lena Reichenberger Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations Expert
Phone: +49 9205 18 1446 Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

09.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255657

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1255657  09.12.2021 

© EQS 2021
