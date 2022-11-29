Advanced search
    NVM   LU2356314745

NOVEM GROUP S.A.

(NVM)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:03 2022-11-29 am EST
6.820 EUR   +0.29%
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2022/23 results presentation on 30 November 2022

11/29/2022 | 03:02am EST
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2022/23 results presentation on 30 November 2022

29.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the HY 2022/23 results presentation on 30 November 2022

Luxembourg, 29 November 2022 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 30 November 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the half-year results 2022/23 (April to September 2022) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20221130

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7606067&linkSecurityString=90906ea6a

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 30 November 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1499837

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499837  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 684 M 710 M 710 M
Net income 2023 75,4 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2023 124 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,89x
Yield 2023 7,24%
Capitalization 293 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 540
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart NOVEM GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novem Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,80 €
Average target price 15,68 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Günter Brenner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Johannes Burtscher Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Wilhelms Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schick Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVEM GROUP S.A.-44.72%304
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.28.00%10 251
GENTEX CORPORATION-18.13%6 747
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-38.35%5 012
ADIENT PLC-18.05%3 722
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-12.94%2 636