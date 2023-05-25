Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Novem Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
       LU2356314745

NOVEM GROUP S.A.
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:20 2023-05-25 am EDT
9.950 EUR   +0.30%
AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/25/2023 | 03:01am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.05.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1641247  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 696 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2023 45,9 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2023 131 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 427 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 540
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart NOVEM GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novem Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVEM GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,92 €
Average target price 15,82 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Günter Brenner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Johannes Burtscher Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Wilhelms Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schick Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVEM GROUP S.A.19.81%459
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.55%8 826
GENTEX CORPORATION-2.46%6 216
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.50%4 410
ADIENT PLC0.23%3 293
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION29.78%3 079
