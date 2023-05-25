Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Novem Group S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
       LU2356314745

NOVEM GROUP S.A.
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:20 2023-05-25 am EDT
9.950 EUR   +0.30%
03:02aNovem Group S.a. : Invitation to the preliminary FY 2022/23 results presentation on 1 June 2023
EQ
03:01aAfr : Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
02/16Transcript : Novem Group S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2022/23 results presentation on 1 June 2023

05/25/2023 | 03:02am EDT
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2022/23 results presentation on 1 June 2023

25.05.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the preliminary FY 2022/23 results presentation on 1 June 2023

Luxembourg, 25 May 2023 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 1 June 2023 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2022/23 results (April 2022 to March 2023) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20230601

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4052445&linkSecurityString=59726c3f1

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 1 June 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


25.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1641251

 
End of News EQS News Service

1641251  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 696 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2023 45,9 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2023 131 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 427 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 540
Free-Float 22,1%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,92 €
Average target price 15,82 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Günter Brenner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Johannes Burtscher Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Wilhelms Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schick Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVEM GROUP S.A.19.81%459
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.55%8 826
GENTEX CORPORATION-2.46%6 216
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.50%4 410
ADIENT PLC0.23%3 293
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION29.78%3 079
