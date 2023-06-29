EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2022/23 and proposes dividend of €1.15 per share



29.06.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

FY 2022/23 revenue of €700.3 million, +14.0% above FY 2021/22

FY 2022/23 Adj. EBIT 1 of €81.7 million, +1.0% above FY 2021/22

Dividend proposal of €1.15 per share

Luxembourg, 29 June 2023 – Novem Group S.A. today published its audited results and confirmed the preliminary figures for the financial year 2022/23. Despite challenging trading conditions, the Company demonstrated strong performance over the past year, achieving an Adj. EBIT margin of 11.7%. Supported by robust revenue in Q4, Novem reached a total revenue of €700.3 million in the financial year 2022/23, reflecting a notable year-on-year growth rate of 14.0%.

Due to the high free cash flow1 of €84.5 million and the low net leverage ratio1 of 1.1x of Adj. EBITDA1 for the financial year 2022/23, the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose the distribution of an ordinary dividend of €0.40 per share (PY: €0.40) and a special dividend of €0.75 per share for the financial year 2022/23. Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting on 24 August 2023, Novem’s shareholders would benefit from a total dividend of €1.15 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 99.0% (PY: 39.1%) of the consolidated net profit.

Dr. Johannes Burtscher, Chief Financial Officer, said: “I am pleased to report once again a strong performance under difficult circumstances. While the trading environment was particularly challenging due to the risen input costs on material, energy and transport, our organic growth reflected the continued high demand for our products. The results again proved Novem’s resilient business model.

Moreover, I am delighted that after last year’s first dividend payment, we are again able to let our shareholders participate in Novem’s success and will in addition to the ordinary dividend propose a special dividend to the Annual General Meeting, paying tribute to the Company’s achievements in the financial year 2022/23.”

The audited figures and the Annual Report for the financial year 2022/23 can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation. The Annual Report also includes an integrated Non-financial Report, which covers Novem's sustainability progress.

________________________

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding Annual Report 2022/23, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation.

