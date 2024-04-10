Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 4, 2024, Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (the "Company") issued an aggregate of 826,203 shares of common stock to Mast Hill upon conversion of a note principal amount of $271,226 and a note interest amount of $104,712.

In addition, the Company issued an aggregate of 480,000 shares of common stock to FirstFire upon conversion of a note principal amount of $195,016 and a note interest amount of $8,333.

The Company claims an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), for the private placement of the equity securities pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder because, among other things, the transaction did not involve a public offering, the recipient is an accredited investor, the recipient acquired the securities for investment and not resale, and the Company took appropriate measures to restrict the transfer of the securities.