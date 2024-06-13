Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) announced today that it has received confirmation of the issuance of a Standby Letter of Credit (“SBLC”) by HSBC for delivery by Swift MT760, as part of a program designed for monetizing SBLCs. As previously reported, the Company entered into an application for the monetizing program whereby the Company is projected to receive gross funding proceeds of approximately $78 million under the SBLC upon completion of monetization.

The Company expects to use the proceeds to close the acquisition of the Ophir Collection which will result in the sole unfettered ownership of the Ophir Collection by the Company.

"The issuance of the MT760 is the final step prior to monetization. It is exciting to see the progress leading us toward the Ophir Collection acquisition, as well as providing additional funds directed to the previously reported share repurchase program. Our commitment to raising non-dilutive capital for the Company remains foremost in our efforts as we consider uniquely advantageous funding sources,” stated Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company’s decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities.

Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company’s services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral based healthcare services, including the patient’s home.

Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. The Company’s science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient-first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com.

