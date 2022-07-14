Novo Integrated Sciences : Reports Record Revenue of $13.8 million in Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter - Form 8-K

Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Record Revenue of $13.8 million in Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

Revenue Increased 382% Sequentially and 481% Year-to-Year

for the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2022-( BUSINESS WIRE )-Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo's CEO and Board Chairman, stated, "Novo achieved record revenue in the fiscal 2022 third quarter primarily driven by an increase in both proprietary and outsourced product sales. We believe that subsequent quarters will illustrate a further acceleration of market penetration for our product solutions, particularly when combined with the synergistic positive effect of both our existing and projected expansion of the Company's service-oriented business units. The three pillars of the Company's operating model are gaining traction particularly as we expand our line of product solutions and complete our acquisitional objectives."

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended May 31, 2022:

● Cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million, total assets were $71.7 million, total liabilities were $27.3 million, and stockholders' equity was $44.4 million. ● Revenues were $13,851,883, representing an increase of $11,470,909, or 481.8%, from $2,380,974 for the same period in 2021 principally due to an increase in outsourced product sales and IoNovo Iodine which resulted in an increase in revenue of $9,730,236. Acenzia's and Terragenx's revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $645,588 and $1,275,690, respectively. Revenue from our healthcare services decreased by 7.6% when comparing the revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2022 to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a COVID-19 surge in Ontario province Canada and COVID-19 staffing related shortages limiting clinic and eldercare patient-practitioner direct personal interaction. ● Operating costs for the three months ended May 31, 2022 were $3,611,628, representing an increase of $1,929,198, or 114.7%, from $1,682,430 for the same period in 2021. The increase in operating costs is principally due to the increase in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx which was approximately $952,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2022. In subsequent quarters, this increase in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx is projected to decrease as the Company integrates and consolidates operations. In addition, common stock issued for services increased by $276,828 for the three months ended May 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Also, an increase in legal and professional fees contributed to the increase in operating expenses. ● Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $3,810,054, representing an increase of $3,398,867, or 827%, from $411,187 for the same period in 2021. The increase in net loss is principally due to (i) an increase in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx which was approximately $952,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2022, (ii) common stock issued for services of $314,000; (iii) an increase in interest expense and (iv) an increase in amortization of debt discounts.

Operational Milestones for the Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter:

● Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, Selected as Top Physician of the Year by IAOTP for outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation medical contributions. ● Completed Acquisition of Clinical Consultants International LLC (CCI). ● PRO-DIP® issued U.S. Patent for oral pouch delivery system technology. ● Completed acquisition of 2 multi-disciplinary clinics in Ontario Canada.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

● First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities. ● Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company's services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral based healthcare services, including the patient's home. ● Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. The Company's science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com . For more information on Novo Healthnet Limited, Novo's wholly owned subsidiary, please visit www.novohealthnet.com

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in Novo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Chris David, COO & President

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

chris.david@novointegrated.com

(888) 512-1195

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of May 31, 2022 (unaudited) and August 31, 2021

May 31, August 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,677,446 $ 8,293,162 Accounts receivable, net 5,166,239 1,468,429 Inventory, net 645,063 339,385 Other receivables, current portion 1,209,137 814,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 380,800 218,376 Total current assets 20,078,685 11,133,509 Property and equipment, net 5,931,683 6,070,291 Intangible assets, net 32,192,858 32,029,499 Right-of-use assets, net 2,222,970 2,543,396 Other receivables, net of current portion - 692,738 Goodwill 11,366,618 9,488,848 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,792,814 $ 61,958,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,621,719 $ 1,449,784 Accrued expenses 1,243,792 1,129,309 Accrued interest (including amounts to related parties) 961,823 366,280 Government loans and notes payable, current portion 5,260,056 4,485,649 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $0 1,875,000 - Contingent liability 750,860 - Due to related parties 456,528 478,920 Finance lease liability, current portion 15,982 23,184 Operating lease liability, current portion 544,690 530,797 Total current liabilities 12,730,450 8,463,923 Debentures, related parties 981,337 982,205 Notes payable, net of current portion 158,645 5,133,604 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $5,170,205 10,252,017 - Finance lease liability, net of current portion 8,563 16,217 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,734,790 2,057,805 Deferred tax liability 1,499,045 1,500,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,364,847 18,154,126 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively Common stock; $0.001 par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 30,659,073 and 26,610,144 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively 30,659 26,610 Additional paid-in capital 64,620,878 54,579,396 Common stock to be issued (4,308,591 and 3,622,199 shares at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021) 10,096,332 9,236,607 Other comprehensive income 1,015,993 991,077 Accumulated deficit (31,391,082 ) (20,969,274 ) Total Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity 44,372,780 43,864,416 Noncontrolling interest 55,187 (60,261 ) Total stockholders' equity 44,427,967 43,804,155 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 71,792,814 $ 61,958,281

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 13,851,883 $ 2,380,974 $ 19,883,033 $ 6,612,374 Cost of revenues 11,443,001 1,100,516 14,991,331 3,769,020 Gross profit 2,408,882 1,280,458 4,891,702 2,843,354 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 9,802 2,381 36,340 4,226 General and administrative expenses 3,601,826 1,680,049 9,542,443 5,324,768 Total operating expenses 3,611,628 1,682,430 9,578,783 5,328,994 Loss from operations (1,202,746 ) (401,972 ) (4,687,081 ) (2,485,640 ) Non operating income (expense) Interest income 8,355 8,402 25,233 25,265 Interest expense (513,398 ) (21,701 ) (1,808,310 ) (68,590 ) Amortization of debt discount (2,133,890 ) - (3,654,752 ) - Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 97,654 - (303,714 ) - Total other income (expense) (2,541,279 ) (13,299 ) (5,741,543 ) (43,325 ) Loss before income taxes (3,744,025 ) (415,271 ) (10,428,624 ) (2,528,965 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (3,744,025 ) $ (415,271 ) $ (10,428,624 ) $ (2,528,965 ) Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest 66,029 (4,084 ) (6,816 ) (6,438 ) Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. $ (3,810,054 ) $ (411,187 ) $ (10,421,808 ) $ (2,522,527 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (3,744,025 ) (415,271 ) (10,428,624 ) (2,528,965 ) Foreign currency translation gain 13,711 123,521 24,916 176,349 Comprehensive loss: $ (3,730,314 ) $ (291,750 ) $ (10,403,708 ) $ (2,352,616 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 29,817,999 25,298,866 28,498,414 24,192,998 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 )

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

Total Additional Common Other Novo Common Stock Paid-in Stock To Comprehensive Accumulated Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Shares Amount Capital Be Issued Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, August 31, 2021 26,610,144 $ 26,610 $ 54,579,396 $ 9,236,607 $ 991,077 $ (20,969,274 ) $ 43,864,416 $ (60,261 ) $ 43,804,155 Common stock for services 35,000 35 64,715 - - - 64,750 - 64,750 Common stock issued as collateral and held in escrow 2,000,000 2,000 (2,000 ) - - - - - - Common stock to be issued for purchase of Terragenx - - - 983,925 - - 983,925 97,311 1,081,236 Common stock to be issued for purchase of Mullin assets - - - 188,925 - - 188,925 - 188,925 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 295,824 - - - 295,824 - 295,824 Fair value of stock options - - 154,135 - - - 154,135 - 154,135 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (103,533 ) - (103,533 ) (855 ) (104,388 ) Net loss - - - - - (1,806,587 ) (1,806,587 ) (9,808 ) (1,816,395 ) Balance, November 30, 2021 28,645,144 28,645 55,092,070 10,409,457 887,544 (22,775,861 ) 43,641,855 26,387 43,668,242 Common stock for services 240,000 240 297,760 - - - 298,000 - 298,000 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 5,257,466 - - - 5,257,466 - 5,257,466 Fair value of stock options - - 44,427 - - - 44,427 - 44,427 Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 114,738 - 114,738 355 115,093 Net loss - - - - - (4,805,167 ) (4,805,167 ) (63,037 ) (4,868,204 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 28,885,144 28,885 60,691,723 10,409,457 1,002,282 (27,581,028 ) 44,551,319 (36,295 ) 44,515,024 Common stock for services 125,000 125 313,875 - - - 314,000 - 314,000 Common stock for conversion of convertible notes 623,929 624 1,247,225 - - - 1,247,849 - 1,247,849 Common stock for acquisition 800,000 800 1,703,200 - - - 1,704,000 - 1,704,000 Common stock to be issued for acquisitions - - - 260,625 - - 260,625 25,402 286,027 Issuance of common stock to be issued 225,000 225 573,525 (573,750 ) - - - - - Fair value of stock options - - 91,330 - - - 91,330 - 91,330 Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 13,711 - 13,711 51 13,762 Net loss - - - - - (3,810,054 ) (3,810,054 ) 66,029 (3,744,025 ) Balance, May 31, 2022 30,659,073 $ 30,659 $ 64,620,878 $ 10,096,332 $ 1,015,993 $ (31,391,082 ) $ 44,372,780 $ 55,187 $ 44,427,967 Balance, August 31, 2020 23,466,236 $ 23,466 $ 44,905,454 $ - $ 1,199,696 $ (16,507,127 ) $ 29,621,489 $ (49,859 ) $ 29,571,630 Common stock issued for cash 21,905 22 91,978 - - - 92,000 - 92,000 Common stock issued for services 65,000 65 247,935 - - - 248,000 - 248,000 Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 10,596 - 10,596 (225 ) 10,371 Net loss - - - - - (771,470 ) (771,470 ) (1,633 ) (773,103 ) Balance, November 30, 2020 23,553,141 23,553 45,245,367 - 1,210,292 (17,278,597 ) 29,200,615 (51,717 ) 29,148,898 Exercise of stock options 7,500 8 11,992 - - - 12,000 - 12,000 Common stock issued for intellectual property 240,000 240 875,760 - - - 876,000 - 876,000 Common stock to be issued for services rendered - - - 375,000 - - 375,000 - 375,000 Rounding due to stock split 957 1 (1 ) - - - - - - Fair value of vested stock options - - 22,215 - - - 22,215 - 22,215 Foreign currency translation

gain - - - - 42,232 - 42,232 (965 ) 41,267 Net loss - - - - - (1,339,870 ) (1,339,870 ) (721 ) (1,340,591 ) Balance, February 28, 2021 23,801,598 23,802 46,155,333 375,000 1,252,524 (18,618,467 ) 29,188,192 (53,403 ) 29,134,789 Common stock for services 100,000 100 374,900 (375,000 ) - - - - - Common stock issued for acquisition 189,796 190 430,647 - - - 430,837 - 430,837 Common stock issued for services rendered 9,913 9 37,163 - - - 37,172 - 37,172 Common stock issued for cash, net of offering costs 2,388,050 2,388 7,233,192 - - - 7,235,580 - 7,235,580 Fair value of vested stock options - - 66,640 - - - 66,640 - 66,640 Foreign currency translation

gain - - - - 123,521 - 123,521 (3,143 ) 120,378 Net loss - - - - - (411,187 ) (411,187 ) (4,084 ) (415,271 ) Balance, May 31, 2021 26,489,357 $ 26,489 $ 54,297,875 $ - $ 1,376,045 $ (19,029,654 ) $ 36,670,755 $ (60,630 ) $ 36,610,125

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)