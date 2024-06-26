By Sabela Ojea

2seventy bio said it has reached an agreement with Novo Nordisk to sell its hemophilia A candidate and rights to its in vivo gene editing technology outside of oncology and gene editing for up to $40 million.

The biotechnology company on Wednesday said that the divestiture supports its exclusive focus on delivering Abecma in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

"Novo Nordisk has been a valued partner over the past five years, and we are confident that under their leadership, the promise of developing a new treatment approach for patients living with Hemophilia A will continue to progress," Chief Executive Chip Baird said.

