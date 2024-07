July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders called on Novo Nordisk to cut prices of its Ozempic and Wegovy drugs for weight loss and diabetes, in an editorial published in USA Today on Tuesday.

Shares of the Danish drugmaker were down 1%. Shares of rival Eli Lilly fell 1.1% in U.S. premarket trading. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)