Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:40:16 2023-06-07 am EDT
1112.10 DKK   -1.20%
03:12aBritain to explore wider access to obesity drugs in two-year pilot
RE
06/06UK to Expand Patient Access to Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug in New GBP40 Million Scheme
MT
06/06Pharma giant Novo Nordisk lifts European shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain to explore wider access to obesity drugs in two-year pilot

06/07/2023 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An NHS logo is displayed outside a hospital in London

(Changes story media tag. Adds PM quote in fourth paragraph, background on drug availability on last two paragraphs)

June 7 (Reuters) - The British government will launch a pilot program to explore how new injectable weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy can be given to obese patients outside of specialist services in hospitals, it said on Wednesday.

The 40 million pound ($50 million) pilot program follows a move by the country's drug cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE in March to make the weekly shot available to adults with at least one weight-related condition and a body mass index of 35, but only within the state National Health Service's (NHS) specialist weight management scheme.

British Prime Minister Sunak said the scheme for the new drugs for weight loss and fighting obesity-related diseases would reduce pressure on hospitals.

It would also support "people to live healthier and longer lives, and helping to deliver on my priority to cut NHS waiting lists."

The NHS endured a tough winter in England in particular, with waiting lists hitting record highs and staff striking for higher pay amid double-digit inflation.

The government said that NICE, short for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, was also considering potential NHS use of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, currently licensed to treat diabetes but expected to win approval to treat obesity as well.

The two-year pilot will look at how general practitioners could safely prescribe these drugs and how the NHS could provide support in the community or digitally, it said.

The timing of Wegovy's launch in Britain is uncertain, however, after Novo last month rationed starter doses to secure supply to U.S. patients already on the regimen, after it was overwhelmed by demand there.

The company at the time would not confirm initial plans to launch in other markets including Britain and elsewhere in Europe this year.

($1 = 0.8051 pounds)

(Reporting by Anusha S in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt Editing by Lincoln Feast and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.27% 443.07 Delayed Quote.21.11%
NOVO NORDISK A/S -1.33% 1109.6 Delayed Quote.20.00%
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
03:12aBritain to explore wider access to obesity drugs in two-year pilot
RE
06/06UK to Expand Patient Access to Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug in New GBP40 Million Scheme
MT
06/06Pharma giant Novo Nordisk lifts European shares
RE
06/06Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/06Paratek Pharmaceuticals Agrees to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital, Novo Holdings fo..
MT
06/06Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Be Acquired in Deal Worth Up to $462 Million
DJ
06/06Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
06/05Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
MS
06/05Oil Output Cut, Interest Rates in Focus Amid Mixed Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
06/05Akero says NASH drug shown to reduce liver fat by 65% in some patients
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 222 B 31 909 M 31 909 M
Net income 2023 78 204 M 11 225 M 11 225 M
Net cash 2023 16 070 M 2 307 M 2 307 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 2 524 B 362 B 362 B
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 57 089
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 125,60 DKK
Average target price 1 143,03 DKK
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.00%362 337
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.11%421 724
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.85%287 009
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
ABBVIE INC.-16.20%241 461
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer