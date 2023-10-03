By Dominic Chopping

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday rejected a challenge to two Novo Nordisk patents covering the active ingredient in the company's blockbuster weight-loss and obesity drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Generic drug maker Mylan Pharmaceuticals had disputed the validity of the patents for the semaglutide compound, claiming that its development was obvious as it is based on existing diabetes treatment liraglutide, and therefore shouldn't be possible to protect under patent.

However, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected the claim, saying Mylan failed to "show sufficiently that it would have been obvious to modify liraglutide with a reasonable expectation of success so as to arrive at semaglutide."

Viatris-owned Mylan has also challenged a third patent that relates to the method of administering the drugs, with a decision yet to be made by the board.

The success of weight-loss drug Wegovy and Ozempic has seen the Danish company's stock price surge to make it Europe's most valuable company. Both drugs share the same active ingredient--semaglutide--so although Ozempic was developed to treat diabetes, it is also being used for weight-loss.

Novo Nordisk has filed several U.S. patent infringement lawsuits, including against Viatris, with companies hoping to manufacture generic versions of the drugs.

Novo Nordisk and Viatris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

