  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:45 2023-03-31 am EDT
1085.80 DKK   +0.57%
11:28aEU backs use of Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug in adolescents
RE
03/30US doctor groups debate best use of new weight-loss drugs
RE
03/30Factbox-New recommendations for weight-loss drugs
RE
EU backs use of Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug in adolescents

03/31/2023 | 11:28am EDT
The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres

(Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its committee has recommended expanding the use of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug in adolescents aged 12 years and older.

The drugmaker told Reuters the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's (CHMP) positive opinion was an "important recognition of the unmet medical need among adolescents living with obesity and the need for additional treatment options".

Novo's Wegovy, a semaglutide-based drug, activates GLP-1, a hormone that triggers the feeling of fullness in the body after eating. It has been approved in the U.S. and European Union for treatment of obesity in adults.

The company did not indicate a timeline for its plans to launch the drug, already available in Denmark and Norway, in other EU countries.

Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children aged 12 years or older, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval in December of the drug for that population.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 209 B 30 618 M 30 618 M
Net income 2023 71 692 M 10 493 M 10 493 M
Net cash 2023 7 742 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 2 428 B 355 B 355 B
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 54 789
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 079,60 DKK
Average target price 1 021,23 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.10%355 444
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.21%401 004
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.87%307 267
ABBVIE INC.-2.28%278 593
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.53%268 888
ROCHE HOLDING AG-10.28%229 429
