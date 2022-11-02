Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:40 02/11/2022 GMT
836.70 DKK   +4.46%
08:33aEuropean shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines
RE
07:54aNovo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity of weight-loss drugs
RE
07:54aNovo nordisk ceo says future obesity drug launches will be accom…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines

11/02/2022 | 08:33am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday on a boost from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, while hopes grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a slowdown in its aggressive policy tightening cycle later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0812 GMT, with Novo Nordisk jumping 4.5% as it raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic and also reported a better-than-expected profit.

European healthcare stocks gained 0.9%, while banks rose 0.4% ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point increase to interest rates.

Still, attention will mostly be on whether the U.S. central bank might pivot its policy.

Traders are pricing in a 50-bp hike in December, while several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve point to a possible recession. [FEDWATCH] [US/]

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.42% 0.6422 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.15196 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.7353 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 0.98988 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012081 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.58817 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 3.48% 830 Delayed Quote.8.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.45% 960.86 Delayed Quote.-13.48%
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
08:33aEuropean shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines
RE
07:54aNovo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity of weight-loss drugs
RE
07:54aNovo nordisk ceo says future obesity drug launches will be accom…
RE
07:28aNovo nordisk expects to make all doses of wegovy available in th…
RE
07:18aNovo Nordisk sees faster profit growth on demand for diabetes drug Ozempic
RE
07:10aNovo Nordisk Lifts Guidance After Reporting 3Q Net Profit Beat
DJ
06:51aNovo Nordisk's Q3 Profit Climbs 19% Amid High Demand for Diabetes Treatments
MT
06:39aNovo Nordisk raises profit growth guidance on demand for Ozempic
RE
06:31aNovo Nordisk's sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at constant exchange ..
GL
06:31aNovo Nordisk's sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at constant exchange ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 22 986 M 20 067 M
Net income 2022 54 566 M 7 232 M 6 314 M
Net cash 2022 605 M 80,2 M 70,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 1 811 B 240 B 210 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 50 816
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 801,00 DKK
Average target price 851,32 DKK
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.98%240 025
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.18%452 541
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.64%335 013
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.08%271 855
PFIZER, INC.-18.70%269 449
ABBVIE INC.8.50%259 719