--Germany could consider banning the export of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic drug amid a shortage of the medication for diabetes patients, the head of the country's federal institute for drugs and medical devices tells Der Spiegel in an interview. Ozempic is approved for diabetes treatment but is also being used "off-label" as a weight-loss medication.

--The institute's president, Karl Broich, says that Ozempic is cheaper in Germany than in some other countries and that some supply is ending up in other European countries or the U.S., the magazine reports.

--"We need the drug for the treatment of diabetes patients and not as a life-style medication," he says, adding that if current measures don't work, a ban could be considered, according to Der Spiegel.

11-15-23 0935ET