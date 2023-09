Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

Cannabis producers rose as a key Senate committee was set to vote to advance a widely followed bill that aims to make it easier for the financial industry to work with cannabis companies.

Traders continued to chase upward momentum in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

