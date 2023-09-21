Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out defensive sectors.

Shares of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk fell sharply after The Wall Street Journal reported that a Food and Drug Administration inspection revealed bacteria in batches of the main ingredient for a diabetes pill that is a cousin to popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs and was made at a North Carolina plant earlier this year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-23 1708ET