Health-care companies rose as speculative bets on obesity-drug makers and biotech concerns made up for weakness in Big Pharma companies and others.

Shares of Novo Nordisk rose 3.7% to all-time highs, and is now up about 22% for the year to date.

Eli Lilly shares rose sharply. Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will begin dispensing mifepristone, commonly known as the abortion pill, in coming weeks.

