Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59:45 2023-04-13 am EDT
1116.80 DKK   +1.12%
05:02pHealth Care Up as Novo Nordisk Boosts Growth View -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:24aNOVO NORDISK : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
10:15aNOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Up as Novo Nordisk Boosts Growth View -- Health Care Roundup

04/13/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose sharply as traders positioned themselves for a strong earnings season from drugmakers.

Shares of Novo Nordisk added to recent gains after the Danish pharmaceutical maker boosted its earnings projection for the year, citing continued growth in demand for its Wegovy weight-loss pills.

Eli Lilly, which makes a rival product in the same class of weight-loss and diabetes treatments, rose in sympathy.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1701ET

All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
05:02pHealth Care Up as Novo Nordisk Boosts Growth View -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:24aNOVO NORDISK : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
10:15aNOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08:18aNovo Nordisk Raises Fiscal Year Guidance on Strong Weight-Loss Drug Sales
DJ
07:51aNovo Nordisk Boosts Sales, Operating Profit Guidance for FY23
MT
07:47aNovo Nordisk raises full-year forecast on obesity drug sales
RE
07:37aNovo Nordisk Upgraded by Credit Suisse to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target Up to D..
MT
07:27aNovo Nordisk raises sales and operating profit outlook for 2023
GL
07:27aNovo Nordisk raises sales and operating profit outlook for 2023
GL
05:00aNOVO NORDISK : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 213 B 31 532 M 31 532 M
Net income 2023 72 750 M 10 794 M 10 794 M
Net cash 2023 10 136 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 2 512 B 373 B 373 B
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 54 789
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 116,80 DKK
Average target price 1 054,68 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.74%365 990
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.21%428 421
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.88%332 845
MERCK & CO., INC.2.52%288 663
ABBVIE INC.0.46%286 426
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.20%247 194
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer