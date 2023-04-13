Health Care Up as Novo Nordisk Boosts Growth View -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose sharply as traders positioned themselves for a strong earnings season from drugmakers.

Shares of Novo Nordisk added to recent gains after the Danish pharmaceutical maker boosted its earnings projection for the year, citing continued growth in demand for its Wegovy weight-loss pills.

Eli Lilly, which makes a rival product in the same class of weight-loss and diabetes treatments, rose in sympathy.

