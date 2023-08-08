Health-care companies rose as excitement about a new class of weight-loss drugs continued to build.

Novo Nordisk's U.S.-listed stock jumped by more than 15% after the Danish company said its obesity treatment semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, met its main goal in a trial evaluating its ability to reduce cardiovascular events.

Eli Lilly, which makes a drug in the same class, jumped by almost 15% and is now up by 43% for the year to date.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-23 1740ET