Health-care companies rose as excitement about a new class of weight-loss drugs continued to build.
Novo Nordisk's U.S.-listed stock jumped by more than 15% after the Danish company said its obesity treatment semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, met its main goal in a trial evaluating its ability to reduce cardiovascular events.
Eli Lilly, which makes a drug in the same class, jumped by almost 15% and is now up by 43% for the year to date.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-08-23 1740ET