Health-care companies rose amid defensive demand.

Shares of Merck tested all-time highs as traders bet the Big Pharma company would continue to grow profits on oncology drugs and others.

Novo Nordisk ticked down after the Danish maker of obesity drugs said it would invest $4.1 billion in a facility in North Carolina, and will add 1,000 employees amid blockbuster demand for Ozempic and other weight-control drugs in the U.S.

06-24-24 1741ET