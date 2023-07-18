Health-care companies rose as investors continued to bet a new class of weight-loss drugs would be a bonanza.

Digital-health platform Noom is choosing a veteran technology executive to lead the company, as it looks to seize on surging interest in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and similar treatments.

Shares of Eli Lilly, which makes a weight-loss treatment, added to recent gains and are now up by more than 40% for the last 12 months.

Victims of opioid addiction have objected to U.S. efforts to request the Supreme Court review Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan, citing delays to disbursements under a $6 billion settlement for addiction victims and state governments.

